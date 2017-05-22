Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian striker Prince Amponsah scores for Chonburi FC in win over Sukhothai FC in Thai league

Published on: 22 May 2017

Ghanaian forward Prince Amponsah was on target for Chonburi FC in their 3-2 win over Sukhothai FC in the Thai League on Sunday.

The Ghanaian pulled parity for the side in the 17th minute after the visitors took the lead through Bireme Diouf.

Renan Marques increased the tally for the home side through the spot kick before an own goal from Piyarat Lajungreed completed the win.

The former Amidaus Professionals striker joined the Thai side last year on a three-year deal.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations