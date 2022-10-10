Ghanaian striker Prince Opoku Agyemang nets debut goal for Iraqi side Duhok SC

Former Medeama and Bibiani Gold Stars striker Prince Opoku Agyemang has scored his first goal for Duhok SC in Iraq.

Agyemang scored in Duhok's 1-1 draw with Al Shorta in the Iraqi Super League on Monday.

The 30-year-old joined Duhok for an undisclosed fee from Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Goldstars FC in August.

Agyemang signed for Goldstars in the second half of last season from Medeama and scored 6 goals in 15 appearances.

He returned to Medeama SC in January 2021 after a loan spell with Cape Town City FC in the South African Premier League, where he scored once in seven games.

He signed for the Yellow Mauves in July 2019 from second-tier side New Edubiase United FC and was an instant hit.

Agyemang netted 11 times in 14 appearances in his first season at Medeama.

He scored 9 goals in 17 matches during his second season in the Ghanaian top-flight.