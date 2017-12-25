Ghanaian striker Richard Arthur pops up on Ajax Cape Town FC radar

Ghanaian forward Richard Arthur has emerged as a prime target for South African Premier Soccer League side Ajax Cape Town FC ahead of the forthcoming winter window, according to reports in the Rainbow nation.

The 22-year-old human joined Angolan top flight side Interclube on a two-year deal from Ghanaian outfit Wa All Stars midway last season.

Arthur went on to net eight goals in 12 appearances in the campaign as he helped the Club finish 5th on the league log.

And according to Kickoff.com, the Blue and Army are keen to conclude the deal in the coming days as they bolster their ranks in the winter transfer window.

“I can confirm to you that Richard Arthur is most likely to sign with Cape Town City,” a source tells KickOff.com.

“It is not only him City are interested in. They are also interested in Elias Maguri who is Tanzanian striker and has scored six goals in 18 appearances for his national team.” the source added.

Arthur is also being courted by two clubs in Portugal ahead of the European January transfer window.

