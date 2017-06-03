Ghanaian striker Yahaya Mohammed denies being released by Azam FC

Ghanaian striker Yahaya Mohammed has denied being released by Azam FC.

Top officials of the East African giants told GHANAsoccernet.com that the attacker had been told to look elsewhere.

But the 27-year-old has told GHANAsoccernet the reports are inaccurate.

"I have not been released by Azam FC. They have not told me anything like that," he said.

"I have gotten in touch with the club and they are unhappy with the report."

"I have a contract with Azam and only came back to Ghana on personal ground. They sanctioned my return before the season ended."

"And so please it's not truth that I have been asked to look for a new club.

"I am happy in Tanzania and hopeful next season will be exciting for Azam FC.

"I want to urge my family and fans that I am a bonafide property of Azam FC."

Mohammed joined the Ice Cream Makers on a bumper deal late last year.

