Ghanaian striker Yaya Kasum set to extend deal at Thai third-tier side Loei City

Ghanaian striker Yaya Kasum is expected to sign contract extension at Thai third-tier side Loei City.

Kasum joined the Ta Khon Devils four years ago where he bagged 11 goals in his first season.

The former Fair Rehobth attacker has confirmed he will extend his deal after impressing at the club.

"I will extend my contract with Loei City because the managements and fans here like me so much and I'm also happy here." he told ATV