Ghanaian teen Emmanuel Essiam makes injury return in FC Basel U21 victory

Ghanaian teen Emmanuel Essiam was back in action over the weekend for FC Basel after recovering from an unknown injury.

Essiam helped FC Basel U21 record a 3-2 victory at Rapperswil-Jona in the Promotion League.

The 18-year-old lasted 63 minutes while his compatriot Jonas Adjei Adjetey lasted the entire duration of the game.

Essiam moved from Berekum Chelsea to Basel earlier this year in a contract extension through 2026.

Prior to moving to Europe, the former Ghana Under 20 player appeared in 20 games for Berekum Chelsea.