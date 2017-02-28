Ghanaian teen Gideon Jung not worried over media blackout over fine displays for Hamburg

Hamburg youngster Gideon Jung says he's not bothered by the media blackout on his remarkable performances for the German outfit.

The 22-year-old had his breakthrough in 2015 when he marked his Bundesliga debut against giants Bayern Munich - in a game his side lost 5-0.

The Ghanaian has not bee in the spotlight despite commanding regular playing time at the club.

But he says he's not going to lose sleep over the lack of focus on his development.

"No, that does not bother me. On the contrary, maybe that was just good for my development. I could totally focus on my own performance, if I continue to play so well, the public perception comes by itself."he told DFB

