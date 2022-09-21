Ghanaian teen Kellyman Omari signs first professional contract with Aston Villa

Irish-born Ghanaian, Kellyman Omari, has signed a professional contract with English Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Northern Irish U-19 midfielder inked a new deal just three months after joining Aston Villa from Derby country.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted to see Omari sign his first professional contract.

“We have been very pleased with his development so far which has seen him, at the age of 16, make his debut in the EFL Trophy.

“He has a lot of potential as an attacking midfielder and we look forward to seeing him fulfil it.”

Kellyman Ofori was born to a Ghanaian father and a Northern Irish mother, making him eligible to play for the Black Stars.