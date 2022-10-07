Ghanaian teenager Darko Gyabi is adapting to life at Leeds United

Leeds United starlet Darko Gyabi has stressed that he is adapting to life at the Yorkshire club and is getting comfortable with the system.

Gyabi signed for Leeds in the summer from Manchester City and has been impressive for Leeds Under-21s this season.

The England-born Ghanaian teenager has played the full 90 minutes in Leeds' last four Premier League 2 games where they managed to win all of those matches.

He also played in the EFL Trophy victory over Tranmere Rovers' senior side.

Gyabi highlighted that he has not been at the club for too long, but is now getting comfortable playing within the team's preferred system.

Speaking to LUTV, Gyabi said:

"I've not been here as long but I'm getting comfortable playing in the system with these players.

"But it's something new, so that's good."

Gyabi has contributed to Leeds getting to be top of the table in the Premier League 2 Division Two having played 6 games, scoring once and assisting once.

The 18-year-old will be hoping to become even more accustomed to Elland Road as he is line for a promotion to the first team.