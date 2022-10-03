Ghanaian teenager Ernest Nuamah nets 5th goal of the season in Nordsjaelland home triumph

Ghanaian teenager Ernest Nuamah continues to make waves in the Danish Superliga after he scored again in FC Nordsjaelland home win against Randers FC.

The 19-year-old netted his third goal in the last four matches to help Nordsjaelland register a deserving 3-1 victory at the Right to Dream Park on Monday.

Nuamah scored one of the quickest goals in the history of Danish football after getting Nordsjaelland in front 15 seconds after kick-off as he pounced on a rebound.

Nordsjaelland doubled their advantage seven minutes later through another teenager Andreas Schjelderup after being assisted by Oliver Rose-Villadsen.

Schjelderup scored again to round off the victory for the home side in the 77th minute after an assist from Jacob Christensen.

Randers got their consolation goal with two minutes to the end of the match after Armenian midfielder Edgar Babayan scored.

Ghanaian midfielder Lasso Coulibaly lasted the entire minutes of the game on the bench for Nordsjaelland.

The highly-rated Nuamah has five goals and an assist in 11 appearances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish top-flight this campaign.