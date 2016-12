Ghanaian teenager Henry Mendarious scored the equalizer to earn a point for Sporting Covilha as they held Santa Clara to a 1-1 draw in the Portuguese Segunda Liga.

The 18-year-old scored in the 56th minute to cancel out Rafael Batatinha's leveller for the host.

The goal was Mendarious's first of the season in 8 games.

He joined Sporting from Madina-based Lazio FC.

