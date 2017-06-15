Ghanaian trainer Yaw Preko shortlisted for Coach of the Month award in Nigeria

FC Ifeanyiubah duo of Godwin Obaje and coach Yaw Preko have been shortlisted to vie for the League Bloggers Awards (LBA) of May for their performances in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Preko masterminded two wins in two for FC Ifeanyiubah.

They won 3-0 at 3SC and defeated Kano Pillars 2-0 in Nnewi while Maikaba guided Akwa United to a 0-0 draw at MFM before returning to the Nest of Champions to win 3-0 against ABS FC.

Ghanaian coach Preko is being nominated for the second time on the spin after making the list in April while it is a first for Obaje this season.

Obaje was one of those who masterminded a 3-0 humiliation of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Ibadan on resumption of the NPFL after the first round. He scored the first of the three goals for FC Ifeanyiubah.

The FC Ifeanyiubah striker followed up with a brace of goals the following matchday as they dispatched four-time league champions Kano Pillars on 28 May.

Obaje will have to fend off Lobi Stars striker Kingsley Eduwo, Enugu Rangers winger Osas Okoro and Plateau United left-back Daniel Itodo for the player's award while Preko goes up against Solomon Ogbeide of Lobi Stars, Akwa United's Abdu Maikaba and Chukwuma Agbo of Rangers.

Last season, Obaje won the LBA monthly recognition in May and August.

The manager and player for May is expected to be named next week by the LBA.

LBA APRIL NOMINEES

Managers

Yaw Preko (FC Ifeanyiubah)

Solomon Ogbeide (Lobi Stars)

Abdu Maikaba (Akwa United)

Chukwuma Agbo (Rangers)

Players

Kingsley Eduwo (Lobi Stars)

Osas Okoro (Rangers)

Daniel Itodo (Plateau United)

Godwin Obaje (FC Ifeanyiubah)

