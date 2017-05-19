Ghanaian trialist Osah Tetteh Bernardinho scores in Willem II thrashing of lower side VOAB

Ghanaian trialist Osah Tetteh Bernardinho was on target for Dutch side Willem II in their 6-1 demolishing of VOAB in a friendly on Thursday.

The Great Olympics attacker took just 10 minutes to announce his pressence by opening the floodgate against the lower division side.

He combined effectively with compatriot Abubakar Asumah to make his mark for the Eredivisie side

Nigel Bertrams increased the others goals from Jordy Croux, Thom Haye and

Nigel Bertrams consigned VOAB to the heavy defeat in the exhibition match.

Bernardinho, 21, has been offered a trial by the Dutch side and could be handed a permanent deal if he impresses.

By Patrick Akoto

