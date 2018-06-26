Ghanaian trio begin pre-season training with Belgian giants Anderlecht in Netherlands

Ghanaian trio Dauda Mohammed, Emmanuel Sowah and Francis Amuzu are among a 32-man Anderlecht squad currently on pre-season training in the Netherlands.

Dauda, 20, may not returned with the squad back to Belgium after being linked with a loan move to Dutch side Vittese Arnhem.

Sowah has enjoyed a decent run with the first team since he joined while Amuzu, 18, has been restricted to the youth team, featuring just seven times for the senior side.

Dauda, a former Asante Kotoko star netted an impressive 27 goals in 23 appearances for the Anderlecht's developmental squad on his debut season.

Full Squad for the Pre-season in Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Thomas Didillon, Frank Boeckx, Boy De Jong, Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui

Defenders: Andy Najar, Dennis Appiah, Alexis Saelemaekers, Emmanuel Sowah, Ongjen Vranjes, Antonio Milic, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Hannes Delcroix, Josué Sa, Ivan Obradovic, Abdul Karim Danté, Elias Cobbaut

Midfielders: Sven Kums, Adrien Trebel, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Edo Kayembe, Evgen Makarenko, Kenny Saief, Alexandru Chipciu, Ryota Morioka, Peter Gerkens

Wingers: Knowledge Musona, Francis Amuzu, Luka Adzic, Crystal Abazaj

Strikers: Landry Dimata, Mohamed Dauda, ​​Silvère Ganvoula,