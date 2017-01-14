Ghanaian Under-20 international Lalas Abubakar has joined Columbus Crew SC

Lalas joins the Eastern Conference side after having made 61 appearances for Dayton University, pairing four goals with six assists.

The 22-year-old becomes the Crew's third Ghanaian player, with defenders Harrison Afful and new signing Jonathan Mensah currently in Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Born in Kumasi but later raised in the capital Accra, Abubakar moved to the United States after a spell at the University of Ghana. His displays there prompted his inclusion in the African giant's Under-20 program and the attention of representatives from Dayton.

Three years and 61 appearances later and Abubakar emerged as a solid centre-half talent, though it wasn't until his displays as part of the Player Development League with the Charlotte Eagles and Michigan Bucks that the hulking defender appeared a pro prospect.

Named 2016 PDL Defender of the Year whilst with Michigan, Abubakar was invited to the draft combine, where his dazzling showing merited the fifth pick in the draft.

A physically imposing player, Abubakar should be well-suited for a lengthy pro career if his mental game can match his frame. Somehow, that doesn't appear to be a problem.

“I want to thank Columbus Crew SC for believing in me and then giving me a great opportunity,” Akubakar said at the podium after his selection. “I really appreciate it and I can’t wait to start with the club.”

Head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter said before the draft that he wanted to find a player that could contribute this year and that’s what he believes he’s got with Abubakar.

“With Lalas, he’s a very competitive guy,” Berhalter said. “A lot of resiliency, very physically strong. We expect him to help out on the back line.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)