Ghanaian whizkid Atta Agyei inspires Azam FC to clinch Tanzanian Cup

Ex-Medeama starlet Enoch Atta Agyei produced another scintillating performance for Azam FC as they beat Simba FC 1-0 to clinch the 2017 Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar on Friday night.

Atta, who turned only 18 last week, underlined his huge potential with another remarkable display in front of a packed crowd.

Other Ghanaian players including Yahaya and Yakubu Mohammed also got in on the action at the Amman stadium.

Midfielder Himid scored the match winner 15th minutes from time to hand the Ice Cream Makers their first silverware of the season.

But it was the performance of the Ghanaian whizkid Atta Agyei which thrilled the crowd.

The former Windy Professionals wide man is growing in confidence as his displays continue to earn rave reviews in the East African country.

This is the first major silverware for Simba since he joined from Medeama late last year

Simba paraded two Ghanaians including goalkeeper Daniel Agyei and midfielder James Kotei

This is the Azam FC's third final in the tournament following their appearances in 2012 and 2013.

They are the only team which did not concede a goal in the eight club tournament

