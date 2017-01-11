Ghanaian whizkid Enoch Atta Agyei eager to win first silverware with Tanzanian giants Azam FC

High-flying Ghanaian winger Enoch Atta Agyei wants to win his first silverware with Azam FC when they clash with Simba FC in the finals of Mapinduzi Cup on Friday.

The 18-year-old has been heavily involved in the cup competition,, scoring in the side's 4-0 demolishing of Yanga in their final group game on Sunday.

The former Medeama young star was a second half substitute as the Ice Cream Makers cruised to the final after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Taifa Ya Jang’ombe on Tuesday.

And the hugely talented Ghanaian is eager to win his first silverware with the Tanzanian outfit.

