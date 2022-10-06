Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff excels in Frankfurt's UCL game against Tottenham, denied winner by Lloris

German-born Ghanaian, Ansgar Knauff, produced another fine performance for Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur.

The on-loan Borussia Dortmund lasted the entire duration as the Europa League winners held Tottenham at home on Wednesday night.

Knauff had the golden opportunity to get the winner for Frankfurt, but his effort was saved by Tottenham goalie Hugo Lloris after the break.

Both sides had good chances, with Spurs dominating the first half.

Meanwhile, the Germany youth international has been in fine form for Frankfurt this season, featuring in all three UEFA Champions League group games.

He has also made eight appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

Although he was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Gottingen, he is yet to make a decision on his international future.

Currently, he is a member of the German y U21 team.