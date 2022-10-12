Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff remains doubt for Frankfurt's UCL clash against Tottenham

German-born Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff is a doubt for Eintracht Frankfurt's UEFA Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The on-loan Dortmund midfielder picked a knock during training and seems to have suffered a serious setback which will keep him out of tonight's game.

Knauff has been a key member of Frankfurt since joining from Borussia Dortmund, helping them win the Europa League.

His absence will be a major blow for Frankfurt ahead of their crucial encounter against the English Premier League outfit.

Frankfurt need a win to move up to at least second place in Group D.

Knauff has made 11 appearances for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League this season.