Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi named in Albanian League Team of the Week 

Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi has been named in the Albanian League Team of the Week.

The former Beitar Jerusalem winger has been in top form for Kukesi this season.

The Ghana international was impressive for Kukesi in their 1-0 away win against Laci in the round of six games played over the weekend.

Gabriel Barbosa scored the only goal of the game as Kukesi moved out of the relegation zone.

Edwin Gyasi makes the team of the week for the first time this season.

"I believe this is a big achievement for me and my club Kukesi as we move forward and progress"

"I have always encouraged myself to do better game after game and by the grace of God it is gradually paying off.", he said after making the team of the week.

Here is the full squad of the Albanian League Team of the Week:

Barbosa (Kukesi)

Kacorri (Bylis)

XhiXha (Tirana)

Gyasi (Kukesi)

Karakaci (Kastrioti)

Deliu (Tirana)

Loran (Bylis)

Atanda (Egnatia)

Janku (Bylis)

A. Marku (Teuta)

Bekaj (Tirana)