Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi scores as Kukesi thrash Laberia Club in Albanian Cup 

Ghana forward Edwin Gyasi scored his first goal of the season for Kukesi against Laberia Club in the Albanian Cup.

Kukesi took the lead in the 7th minute of the first half through Daci K before Mate Barbosa added the second goal in the 44th minute.

The former Beitar Jerusalem winger scored the third goal of the game in the 51st minute for Kukesi.

The game ended 3-0 as Kukesi progressed to the next stage of the Albanian Cup after thrashing Laberia Club in the first leg of the 1/16th stage of the Albanian Cup.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration in the game for Kukesi.

“I am very happy for this win because it puts us in a very good position to face the rest of the games and with this I believe my team will go far,” Edwin stated after the win.