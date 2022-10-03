Ghanaian winger Enoch Andoh on target as St Ives Town make history with win in FA Cup

Ghanaian winger Enoch Andoh scored a good goal as St Ives Town made history by advancing to the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in the club's 135-year history with a 3-1 win over Chasetown.

With just 19 seconds on the clock, St Ives went straight on the offensive and a cross into the box caught the visitors napping as Jonny Edwards tapped home.

The Scholars recovered quickly though and Luke Yates had a shot deflected behind for the first of a quick succession of half a dozen corners, the last of which was curled in by Kris Taylor and bulleted home by the head of Joey Butlin.

The Cambridgeshire side regained the lead when Enoch Andoh came in from the left-hand side to net beyond Chasetown keeper Curtis Pond.

St Ives reached the fourth qualifying round for the first time in their history with a third goal before the end when Johnny Herd drilled across the keeper to make it 3-1.

Andoh, 29 is a former youth player of Hearts of Oak and King Faisal and played for Ghana U20.