Ghanaian wideman Evans Mensah scored twice for HJK in their 5-0 demolition of VPS in the Finnish top-flight on Monday.

The 20-year-old scored in the 25th and 57th minutes to help the side coast to the heavy win at the Telia 5G Arena.

Daniel O'Shaughnessy opened the scoring on 22 minutes before the Ghanaian added the double.

Eero-Matti Auvinen scored an own to make it 4-0 before Roni Peiponen sealed the win in injury time.

Mensah's compatriot Anthony Annan also played full throttle.