Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu an injury doubt for Anderlecht match against Charleroi

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu is an injury doubt for Anderlecht's league match against Charleroi on Sunday.

The winger still has thigh pain and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the game.

Earlier this week, Amuzu signed a contract extension until 2025, with an option for an additional year.

Amuzu joined the club in 2015 and played for their youth team, before being promoted to the senior team. He has been a member of the first team since 2018 and has already played 166 games in purple and white.

Last season, the 23-year-old winger scored 10 goals and assisted 5, including a hattrick against Antwerp in the playoffs.

Amuzu is an important cog in Felice Mazzù's starting eleven this season as well with 14 appearances, scoring two and assisting two.

Despite interest from a number of foreign clubs, Amuzu chose to renew his contract with his childhood club.

“I can truly feel that both the club and the coach are counting on me. I am very happy with the trust they place in me. It makes me proud to be able to renew my contract here. I hope I can give back even more to the fans", Francis Amuzu said.