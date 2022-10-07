Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu injured in Anderlecht defeat

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu picked up an injury in Anderlecht’s Europa conference League defeat on Thursday.

The forward had to be substituted after 46 minutes after complaining of the problem and he’s a doubt for this weekend.

Anderlecht manager Felice Mazzù tried to play down the injury, saying it was serious after the game but reports claim it doesn’t look good for Amuzu.

Anderlecht lost 1-0 at home to West Ham with the Premier League club securing victory thanks to a 79th minute strike by Gianluca Scamacca.

Amuzu’s compatriot Majeed Ashimeru started and was decent in midfield for Anderlecht.

Amuzu is likely to miss Sunday’s league clash against Mechelen.