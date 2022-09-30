Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu set to make injury return for Anderlecht against Charleroi on Sunday

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu resumed training on Thursday after recovering from a thigh injury.

The 23-year-old was reported to be a doubt for Anderlecht's game against Charleroi on Sunday due to the injury.

According to La Derniere Heure, the Ghanaian youngster returned to full-scale training on Thursday and will be available for selection on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Amuzu signed a contract extension until 2025, with an option for an additional year.

Amuzu joined the club in 2015 and played for their youth team, before being promoted to the senior team.

He has been a member of the first team since 2018 and has already played 166 games in purple and white.

Last season, the 23-year-old winger scored 10 goals and assisted 5, including a hattrick against Antwerp in the playoffs.

Amuzu is an important cog in Felice Mazzù's starting eleven this season as well with 14 appearances, scoring two and assisting two.