Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq reacts after winning Swedish league

Former Ghana youth international Ibrahim Sadiq has expressed delight after winning the Swedish Allsvenskan league with BK Hacken.

The 22-year-old joined Hacken in the summer transfer window from FC Nordsjaelland and played a huge role in the Wasps success this season.

Sadiq scored seven goals and provided three assists in 18 matches as Hacken won the league with a game left.

"Still dreaming. Proud of this team, To all the fans we love you so much," he posted on Twitter.

The winger featured as BK Hacken thrashed IK Goteborg 4-0 on Saturday to end the season on a high.

BK Hacken will represent Sweden in the UEFA Champions League next season, with the Ghanaian expected to make an impact in the competition.