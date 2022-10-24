Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq steers Hacken close to Swedish title after win over Malmo

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq starred as BK Hacken defeated Swedish giants Malmo to inch close to the title with two games remaining.

The former Ghana U17 forward lasted 82 minutes and was replaced by Blair Turgott as Hacken won 2-1 at the Bravida Arena. The host played most of the game with ten men after Alexander Jeremejeff was sent off in the 49th minute.

Hacken started the game in blistering fashion and took the lead after just 60 seconds through Lars Olden Larsen.

Samuel Gustafson doubled the lead after 73 minutes before Malmo pulled one back with five minutes through Felix Beijmo. Beijmo profited from Emmanuel Lomotey's assist.

Sadiq and his Hacken teammates need just a point to win the league, but could be crowned champions before their next match if Djurgarden loses and draw against GIF Sundsvall tonight.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 16 games since joining in the summer transfer window.