Published on: 06 October 2022
Ghanaian winger Isaac Atanga struggling to find form since joining Turkish side Gotzepe 

Ghanaian winger Isaac Atanga is facing a difficult start to the season since arriving at Turkish side Goztepe on loan.

The former Nordsjaelland winger joined Goztepe from American side Cincinnati but has struggled to rediscover his form.

Atanga has just started one game for Goztepe in the last six games.

He has failed to contribute either by way of goal or assist in the matches played so far this season.

Atanga made a brief appearance for Gotzepe against Sakaryaspor and Erzurumspor FK in his first two games for the club.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed just some few game time in the games against Beycimento Bandirmaspor, Genclerbirligi.

In the game against Genclerbirligi, Atanga was substituted in the second half after putting up a below par performance.

 

 

 

