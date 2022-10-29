Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores in dramatic Charlton Athletic draw against Ipswich

English-born Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi continued with his blistering form for Charlton Athletic after netting his fourth goal of the season against Ipswich on Saturday.

The on-loan Crystal Palace attacker started a magnificent comeback for the Addicks to earn them a point in a thrilling 4-4 draw at the Valley.

Charlton were down by two after 50 minutes when George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules scored for the visitors.

Rak-Sakyi provided Charlton Athletic hope after reducing the deficit in the 63rd minute before Albie Morgan levelled with 15 minutes remaining.

It was all drama in injury time as both sides scored twice before the game ended. Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy scored in the space of three minutes to restore Ipswich's lead.

And with Charlton staring defeat at its face, Terell Thomas and George Dobson scored to earn a valuable point for the hosts.

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot was also in action for Charlton Athletic.