Ghanaian winger John Sam joins Thai second-tier side Nakhonpathom United

Ghanaian youngster John Sam has reiterated his readiness to hit the ground running for his new side Nakhonpathom United in the coming Thai second-tier campaign.

Sam appended a two-year deal with the Thai second tier side as a free agent on Thursday following the expiration of his contract with Nonthanburi FC last term.

The 23-year-old could not hide his joy over his switch to the Nakhon Pathom-based outfit and expressed his determination to become a hit for the side.

"First of all, let me give thanks to God for this progress, am much grateful. I'm very delighted for this move," Sam told Kickgh.com "I'm ready for the new challenge and thanks to the officials and fans of my former club (Nonthaburi) for their unflinching support during my stay." "The fans of my new club should be expecting more goals in the upcoming season."

Sam becomes the second Ghanaian in the ranks of the King Tigers after Teshie-born midfielder Leslie Ablorh, who captained the side to a 7th place finish last season.

Sam netted eight goals in 27 games for Thai lower-tier side Nonthaburi FC last season.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)