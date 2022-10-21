Ghanaian winger Joseph-Claude Gyau provides brace of assists as Degerfors beat IFK Gothenburg

US-born Ghanaian winger Joseph-Claude Gyau provided double assists as Degerfors strolled to victory against IFK Gothenburg in the Swwedish Allsvenskan.

Gyau, who played 90 minutes before he was replaced in injury time by Erik Lindell, created Degerfors opener after the break after laying an exquisite pass to Sebastian Ohlsson.

IFK Gothenburg had netted the opener just eight minutes into the game through Marcus Berg.

The hosts, Degerfors took the lead through Gustaf Lagerbielke aftere 66 minutes before the Ghanaian winger created the second assist for his side's third goal, which was scored by Elyas Bouzaiene.

Gyau has been in incredible form for Degerfors this season, playing 19 matches and providing two assists.

The winger, who also plays in defence, was born in the United States, has represented America from the youth level through to the senior team. He has played three times for the Yankees.