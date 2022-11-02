Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah reacts to Club Brugge's UCL last 16 progress

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah is eager to continue his journey in the UEFA Champions League after Club Brugge reached the last 16.

Club Brugge finished second in Group B after drawing their last match against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany on Tuesday night.

Sowah was key for the Belgium side, scoring two goals in the group stage of the competition.

"Let’s continue this journey in 2023 Champions League and to our fans we appreciate all the support," he wrote on Twitter.

The draw for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League will be held on November 7 in Nyon.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has played five games in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring two goals for Brugge.

Sowah is reportedly in Ghana coach Otto Addo's 55-man preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.