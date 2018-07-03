Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing named in MLS team of the week

Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing has been named in the MLS team of week 18 after helping Los Angeles FC thrash David Accam's Philadelphia Union.

The former Liberty Professionals forward was on the score-sheet as LAFC demolished Philadelphia Union 4-1 on Saturday.

The MLS expansion side beat Union after Adama Diamonde, who also made the team bagged a hat-trick before Blessing pounced on a deflected shot.

The team comprises of former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Columbus Crew star Eduardo Sosa. Latif could not make the first XI but found himself on the bench.

Week 18 of the 2018 MLS regular season was a time for big wins, narrow wins and one wild draw. The variety of action was represented in the Team of the Week.

10 teams are represented in the Team of the Week XI, with only the Portland Timberssnagging two spots, while an additional three teams were included in the 18.

Below in the MLS team of Week 18