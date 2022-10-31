Ghanaian winger Maxwell Boadu Acosty believes Black Stars will benefit from inclusion of Europe-born players

Korea-based Ghanaian winger Maxwell Boadu Acosty is confident the Europe-born players included in the Black Stars team will benefit the national team.

In June, the Ghana Football Association confirmed the nationality switches of six players including Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams.

Acosty, who also switched nationality to play for Italy, has rejected claims the Black Stars dressing room will be divided because of the arrival of new players.

"I am well aware of the concern that the team's organizational ability may collapse, but the joining of dual nationals is definitely more beneficial than a disadvantage. They have sufficient skills," he said as quoted by biz.chosun.com.

He continued, "It is also wrong to speculate that the new players will not have loyalty to Ghana. The Ghana Football Association takes care of and treats them a lot. It will give them enough motivation."

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.