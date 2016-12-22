Ghanaian winger Quincy Owusu-Abeyie set for NEC exit

Ex-Ghana winger Quincy Owusu-Abeyie is set to leave Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in January following an altercation with coach Peter Hyballa.

The club's manager Bart Van Ingen has revealed the club will let go of some key players to free up their accounts.

It's been widely reported in the Dutch media that 30-year-old will be shown the exit due to his sour relationship with the club's top brass.

"We wish that we can strengthen the team in some positions. We must be careful. Now we return to category 2,"Ingen said

"We cannot get world stars due to the finances involved. We are not talking about large purchases. Some players will have to leave because we cannot expand the team."

Clashes between the West African player and his coach have seen him frozen out of the team since late November.

He has missed crucial matches against Heracles and ADO Den Haag in the last 10 days, having featured in 12 Eredivisie matches before the current issue came to a head.

