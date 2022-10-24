Ghanaian winger Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer reacts to Hamburg's defeat against Magdeburg

Ghanaian forward Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer has reacted to Hamburg's defeat against Magdeburg in the German Bundesliga II on Saturday.

Königsdörffer's second-half goal wasn't enough as Hamburger lost 3-2 to FC Magdeburg at the Volksparkstadion.

Magdeburg opened the scoring when Dutch forward Mo El Hankouri scored in the 11th minute to put them ahead.

The visitors doubled their advantage six minutes into the second period of the match through midfielder Baris Atik.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian attacker reduced the deficit for the home side in the 58th minute after he connected with a pass from Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis.

Magdeburg restored their two-goal cushion two minutes from full-time with a goal from defender Julian Rieckmann after he was set up by Connor Krempicki.

Teenager Tom Sanne who was brought on to make his first-team debut pulled one back for Hamburger after scoring in the additional minutes of the match.

“We have to blame ourselves for the defeat. We played very badly in the first half. In the end we had chances to score, but no luck. We have to work that out again now.” Yeboah said in an interview after the match.

Königsdörffer is set to make Ghana's provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The young winger has six goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.