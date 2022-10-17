Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu included in Championship TOTW

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu has been named to the Championship team of the week following a stellar performance for Stoke City over the weekend.
He was one of Stoke City's best players as they defeated Preston North End 2-0 away from home on Saturday.
Stoke came into the game with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United, and thanks to Fosu, who worked tirelessly on the left flank, they made it two wins in a row.
Fosu had a 7.2 rating after two successful dribbles, six ground duels, one aerial duel, 77% accurate passes, and one shot blocked, according to Sofascore.
𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬
Top boss - Vincent Kompany, @BurnleyOfficial
Congratulations to Burnley, @WBA, @LutonTown, @Coventry_City, @stokecity, @BlackpoolFC and @MillwallFC, who all have players featured this week! pic.twitter.com/3Rtewd9uQT
— The Football League Paper (@TheLeaguePaper) October 17, 2022
The 26-year-old is regaining his form after a difficult last season at Brentford, where he appeared in just one league game.
He has made 11 appearances for Stoke City on loan this season and has provided one assist.