Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu included in Championship TOTW

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu has been named to the Championship team of the week following a stellar performance for Stoke City over the weekend.

He was one of Stoke City's best players as they defeated Preston North End 2-0 away from home on Saturday.

Stoke came into the game with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United, and thanks to Fosu, who worked tirelessly on the left flank, they made it two wins in a row.

Fosu had a 7.2 rating after two successful dribbles, six ground duels, one aerial duel, 77% accurate passes, and one shot blocked, according to Sofascore.

The 26-year-old is regaining his form after a difficult last season at Brentford, where he appeared in just one league game.

He has made 11 appearances for Stoke City on loan this season and has provided one assist.