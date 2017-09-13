Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah on target as Nottingham Forest U-23 thump Colchester United

Exciting Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah was amongst the goals as Nottingham Forest Under-23s continued their unbeaten start to the season with 5-2 win – and handed Colchester United a first defeat in the process.

Forest looked to have sealed the points when Anel Ahmedhodzic’s shot fell for Appiah, 15 years, tap in after 76 minutes.

Appiah has been lauded by Forest manager Jack Lester for his exceptional displays. He continues to be a key figure in the team.

