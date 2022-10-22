Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Nyarko joins Spanish side Cented Footall Academy from Mountaineers FC

Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Nyarko has joined Spanish side Cented Football Acadamy on a one-year loan deal.

The 18-year-old joins the Spanish side from Ghanaian lower-tier side Mountaineers Football Club.

Nyarko will continue with his development at the academy side which is also linked with La Liga outfit Celta Vigo

“DONE DEAL and Confirmed ✅ ✍️

🇬🇭⏩🇪🇸 @centedteam , successfully completed the transfer of Benjamin Nyarko”, Mountaineers confirmed in a post.

Benjamin Nyarko scored 10 goals in 18 appearances for Mountaineers FC last season.

He also won four man of the match awards in the second division league.