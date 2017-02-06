Ghanaian youngster Bernard Tekpetey to benefit from playing for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations

Schalke youngster Bernard Tekpetey started for Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations 2017 third-place playoff match against Burkina Faso, but could not see his team to victory.

Alain Traoré's goal in the last minute of normal time gave Burkina Faso the win in the tournament's penultimate match.

Tekpetey was making his first appearance from the start for the Black Stars, completing 71 minutes before being replaced by André Ayew with the scores still level.

With Tekpetey's run at the tournament now over, all of S04's representatives in Gabon have now completed their time in the competition.

The strong center forward is expected to get game time at club level after showing glimpses of being a top level forward.

