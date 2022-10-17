Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey picks man of match award in Ajax massive home triumph

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey was named man of the match following his enthralling display in Ajax heavy home win against Excelsior Rotterdam.

The 20-year-old struck twice to help the Dutch champions ease past Excelsior with a 7-1 mauling at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.

Ajax were up and running after 15 minutes when Mexican defender Jorge Sanchez put them in front.

Steven Berghuis doubled the advantage moments later when he connected a pass from Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey.

Brobbey scored his first goal of the match a minute before the break after he was set up by captain Dusan Tadic.

Brobbey scored again in the 59th minute after scoring a fabulous goal when his shot went straight into the roof of the net after receiving a pass from Steven Bergwijn.

Tadic pounced on a rebound to increase the tally six minutes later before Bergwijn also scored his goal in the 75th minute.

Ghana international star Mohammed Kudus finished off a rebound to complete the scoring for Ajax nine minutes from time.

Excelsior got their consolation goal in the dying minutes of the match through forward Nikolas Agrafiotis.

Brobbey has been in outstanding form this campaign having netted 6 goals in 10 matches in the Dutch Eredivisie.