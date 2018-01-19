Ghanaian youngster Dauda Mohhamed knocking on Anderlecht first team door

Ghanaian youngster Dauda Mohammed could be promoted to the first team of Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht in the second half of the season.

Dauda joined the Purple and White lads from Ghanaian top flight side Asante Kotoko at the start of last season, but had to be moved to the side's youth set-up.

The 19-year-old's scintillating outing for the second team has alarmed coach Hein Vanheazebrouck to take a look at the prospect of promoting him to the first team.

Apart from Dauda, Davy Roef, Abdoul Danté, Wout Faes, Alexis Saelemaekers, Kobe Cools, Sambi Lokonga, Idrissa Doumbia, Edo Kayembe, Aaron Leya Iseka, Dodi Lukebakio and Jorn Vancamp are some of the youth players who have been earmarked to make the lift to join the senior team when the Belgian Jupilar Pro League resumes.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

