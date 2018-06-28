Ghanaian youngster Divine Naah finally leaves Manchester City after five loan spells

Ghanaian youngster Divine Naah has joined Belgian second-tier club AFC Tubize on a permanent deal after his contract with Manchester City expired.

Gideon Naah joined City from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana like many other youngster who go through the English club. However, following the difficulty in acquiring a UK work permit, the 22 year old had to go on loan at several clubs.

The youngster had loan spells at Strømsgodset (Norway), NAC Breda (Netherlands), FC Nordsjælland (Denmark), Örebro SK (Sweden) and AFC Tubize (Belgium).

His most recent loan spell was with Tubize and they have decided to make his stay permanent by signing him on a free transfer.

Naah has signed a contract until 2020 with the Belgian club.