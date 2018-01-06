Ghanaian youngster Edward Sarpong joins Portuguese lower-tier side Estrela FC on loan

Portuguese lower-tier side Estrella FC have finalized the capture of Ghanaian youngster Edward Sarpong on a short term loan deal.

The budding left back joined Estrella FC from Portuguese top flight outfit Portimonense SC on a six-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old was an integral member of the Portimonense squad that won promotion to the elite division last term but was farmed out on loan in the first half of the campaign to third-tier side SC Farense.

"I'm much elated to be here [Estrela FC] and hoping to excel to help the club to finish well after season," Sarpong told Kickgh.com

Sarpong's current contract with Portimonense SC will expire in summer this year.

