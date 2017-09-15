Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Antwi joins Czech second tier side FK Pribram on loan

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Antwi has joined FK Pribram on a season long loan from Czech giants Slavia Prague.

Antwi, 21, spent last season on loan at Sigma Olomouc, where he helped the side win promotion to the top flight league.

The former Liberty Professionals youth product returned to Slavia Prague after his successful loan spell but coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has sent him out on loan again to continue his development.

The fleet footed winger is expected to replicate his exploits for Josef Csaplár's side in their promotion quest at the first time of asking after suffering relegation last season.

@Reuben Obodai17

