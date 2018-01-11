Ghanaian youngster Francis Amuzu scores as Anderlecht taste friendly defeat against FC Utrecht

Ghanaian youngster Francis Amuzu registered his name on the score sheet for Anderlecht in their 4-3 to Dutch side in a friendly encounter on Wednesday.

The Purple blue lads were playing in their maiden match in a mid-season friendly against FC Utrecht but their rustiness was telling as the Dutch side threw the first blow in the Gyrano Kerk in the 4th minute, which proved to be the only goal of the first half.

Dutch midfielder Sander van de Streek extended the Eredivisie side's with a sublime chip in the 51st minute but Lukasz Teodorczyk halved the deficit from the spot two minutes later.

Zakaria Labyad restored Utrecht two-goal lead in the 83rd minute of the game but there again Anderlecht pulled a goal back, this time through 18-year-old Ghanaian poacher Francis Amuzu.

However, Moroccan midfielder Yassine Ayoub netted as the Dutch outfit re-established their two-goal advantage before Massimo Bruno pulled a goal back for Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side side as the game ended 4-3 in favour of FC Utrecht.

Amuzu enjoyed the entire duration of the match.

He joined the Belgian giants on a three-year deal from Accra-based JMG Academy in 2015.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)