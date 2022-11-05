Ghanaian youngster Haqi Osman on target again for Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey

Ghanaian youngster Haqi Osman scored again in the Turkish 1. Lig when Yeni Malatyaspor were held at home by Genclerbirligi on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old forward scored his fourth goal in five matches with Malatyaspor drawing 2-2 with Genclerbirligi at the Yeni Malatya Stadium.

Malatyaspor opened the scoring of the matchday 12 fixture in the 35th minute when Baris Basdas converted a penalty kick.

Osman added the second goal for the home side five minutes after restart when he received a pass from midfielder Rahman Cagiran.

German defender Gokhan Gul pulled one back for Genclerbirligi five minutes later.

The guests completed their comeback when they got the equalising goal in the 66th minute through Gokhan Altiparmak.

Osman has scored six goals and provided an assist in six appearances in the Turkish second-tier in the 2022-23 campaign.