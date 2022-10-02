Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq nets fifth goal of the season in BK Hacken away draw

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq was on target for BK Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenkan on Sunday afternoon as they drew with Varberg BoIS.

The former Ghana U17 star got the equalising goal for Hacken as they come from behind to draw 1-1 at the Varberg Energi Arena.

Swedish forward Filip Bohman opened the scoring of the match in the 36th minute to put Varberg in the driving seat before the break.

Four minutes after recess, Sadiq scored fifth goal of the campaign to pull parity for Hacken with midfielder Simon Gustafson assisting him.

This is the young forward's third goal in the last five league matches having scored twice against Värnamo across that period.

The goal has taken Sadiq's goal count in the season to five in 13 appearances in the Swedish elite league.