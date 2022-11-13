Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu scores as KAS Eupen draw with Zulte Waregem in ten-goal thriller

Ghanaian young midfielder Isaac Nuhu got his second goal of the season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League in a ten-goal thriller between KAS Eupen and Zulte Waregem.

The matchday 17 fixture that took place at the Elindus Arena in Waregem ended 5-5 at full-time as the two teams shared the spoils.

Ivorian midfielder Konan Ndri put Eupen ahead in the game as early as the 9th minute before Regan Charles-Cook doubled the advantage moments later.

The hosts pulled one back in the 39th minute through Zinho Gano.

Eupen restored their two-goal advantage in the 41st minute when Nuhu found the back of the net after he was set up Ndri.

Gano scored again in the additional minutes of the first half to reduce the deficit for Waregem.

In the early stages of the second half Boris Lambert got his name on the scoresheet to give the visitors a two-goal advantage again.

Waregem scored three goals in the quick succession to overturn the scoreline to their advantage Stan Braem netting in the 83rd minute and Gambian forward Alieu Fadera scoring in the 84th and 88th minutes.

Eupen scored late in the match to earn a point after Senegalese forward Sambou Soumano scored in stoppage time.

Nuhu has two goals and an assist in fifteen appearances for Eupen in the Belgian top-tier this campaign.